City Village project set to break ground at Bishop Ranch

Following months of hearings and deliberations at San Ramon Planning Commission and City Council meetings, developers are one step closer to completing the long discussed City Village project, and tentatively anticipating when units might be on the market.
Sunset Development Company announced on Jan. 12 that they had sold the 31-acre parcel at Bishop Ranch 6 that City Village is planned for to the project's developers, SummerHill Homes.
“SummerHill Homes’ plans for City Village represent a turning point in the history of Bishop Ranch and in the city’s dream of providing a walkable, pedestrian- and transit-oriented mixed-use district,” said Alex Mehran, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, developer and owner of Bishop Ranch. “We’re thrilled that some of the first residential neighborhoods in Bishop Ranch will be created by SummerHill Homes, a highly respected Bay Area homebuilder admired for their quality housing and accompanying community amenities.”
The long anticipated and discussed 404-unit project is set to consist of three neighborhoods with a mix of detached homes and townhouses, a two-acre park and other open spaces, and walking and bicycle trails, at the northwest corner of Camino Ramon and Executive Parkway.
The city's Planning Commission and City Council have been supportive of the project, which is part of Sunset Development's master plan for the area aimed at emphasizing walking, transit, housing, and access to jobs, and the City's overall efforts to foster a centralized downtown area.
“We couldn’t have chosen a more exciting and forward-looking community than Bishop Ranch for a residential project of this nature,” said Robert Freed, chief executive officer of SummerHill Homes. “Bishop Ranch is the perfect setting for new housing: It’s a very walkable area, it’s very transit-oriented, and there is a huge need here for quality homes near the city’s large and growing supply of jobs. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play a role in the evolution of San Ramon’s long-envisioned, mixed-use district.”
The 404 units set to be built on the 31-acre parcel break down into three neighborhoods with three different styles of three and four bedroom units ranging from 1,720 square feet to 2,457 square feet. Of these, 114 units are set to be detached, three-story row homes called "The Rows"; 154 are set to be two and three story detached courtyard homes in "The Courts," and 136 three-story attached townhomes in "The Towns."
According to the Jan. 12 announcement, the first batch of units are set to go on the market in early 2023. Developers are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for next week, and will proceed with plans to demolish the existing office space on the parcel.
