City Village project set to break ground at Bishop Ranch

Following months of hearings and deliberations at San Ramon Planning Commission and City Council meetings, developers are one step closer to completing the long discussed City Village project, and tentatively anticipating when units might be on the market.

Sunset Development Company announced on Jan. 12 that they had sold the 31-acre parcel at Bishop Ranch 6 that City Village is planned for to the project's developers, SummerHill Homes.

“SummerHill Homes’ plans for City Village represent a turning point in the history of Bishop Ranch and in the city’s dream of providing a walkable, pedestrian- and transit-oriented mixed-use district,” said Alex Mehran, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, developer and owner of Bishop Ranch. “We’re thrilled that some of the first residential neighborhoods in Bishop Ranch will be created by SummerHill Homes, a highly respected Bay Area homebuilder admired for their quality housing and accompanying community amenities.”

The long anticipated and discussed 404-unit project is set to consist of three neighborhoods with a mix of detached homes and townhouses, a two-acre park and other open spaces, and walking and bicycle trails, at the northwest corner of Camino Ramon and Executive Parkway.

The city's Planning Commission and City Council have been supportive of the project, which is part of Sunset Development's master plan for the area aimed at emphasizing walking, transit, housing, and access to jobs, and the City's overall efforts to foster a centralized downtown area.