Karen Mitchoff takes helm of Contra Costa Board of Supervisors

"It's been a privilege to serve as your chair and I just want the world to know that these other four humans care deeply for this county," Burgis said about her board colleagues. "And while we don't always agree, I can tell you there is great respect and affection between us and so much professional commitment to democracy."

"It was his turn to be chair and he very graciously agreed to serve again as vice chair so I could be chair in my last year of public service," Mitchoff said after both retook their oath of office.

District 4 Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, who represents Pleasant Hill and much of Walnut Creek and Concord, is the new chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, replacing District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis.

Burgis, who had a pacemaker installed in October to correct a heart defect, acknowledged the entire year was difficult. She also said she was proud of the county progress in fighting COVID-19, allocating Measure X funds where they are needed, and annexing the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District into the bigger Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

"I want to tell the world I was very fortunate, and I am so grateful, to have been so very loved by an exceptionally smart kind, funny, funny as heck, loving man," Burgis said.

"And I want to thank my sweet Richard," Burgis said. "I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming but comforting outpouring of love that has come my way this past month."

"The last two years have been some of the most challenging times for our community, for the county, for our society and for this board, and you have done an amazing job at really trying to run meetings in ways that respected people who testified," said District 1 Supervisor John Gioia. "You ran our meetings with professionalism and grace, so thank you very much for that."

Colleague noted Burgis' ability to stay calm during some turbulent meetings in 2021. They also praised her for frequently encouraging the public to be curious and kind.

"It was something that was very important to me," Burgis said. "We have made East Contra Costa a safer place, and we will see that rolling out this year."

Karen Mitchoff takes helm of Contra Costa Board of Supervisors