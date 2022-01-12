Arts

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open Mic Night

Public invited to share how MLK's life, work, and continued legacy have impacted their lives

by Staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 12, 2022, 8:29 pm

The San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition is inviting members of the public to an open mic event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon.

Community members are invited to share their reflections on how Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, work, and continued legacy have impacted their lives via poetry, spoken word performances, and speeches.

The MLK Open Mic Night is hosted by the coalition, as well as the Town of Danville, the City of San Ramon, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Contra Costa County District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen.

