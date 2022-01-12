News

San Ramon Regional Medical Center seeks blood donors

Blood drive set for Jan. 19 as hospitals experience 'dangerously low blood supply levels'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 12, 2022, 3:59 pm 0
San Ramon Regional Medical Center has announced a blood drive set for next week, citing the Red Cross' worst blood shortage in over a decade, and dire impacts such as the delay of life-saving surgeries in hospitals nationwide.

"San Ramon Regional Medical Center encourages all eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood now and help save lives," the hospital's announcement said. "Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. Every day there are thousands of patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations. One donation can potentially save up to three lives. Your donation can truly make a difference."

The upcoming blood drive is set for Jan. 19 in SRRMC's south building at 7777 Norris Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are available here. All donors will be entered in a drawing for a two-person trip to this year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles and a home theater set-up.

