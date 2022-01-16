Planning Commission will discuss Harlan family house

Following a lengthy public hearing at a joint meeting of the San Ramon City Council and Planning Commission last month, a proposed senior housing project that would incorporate one of the city's oldest houses is on the table for the Commission's first regular meeting of the new year on Jan. 18.

"The focus of the second public hearing will be to continue to address Planning Commission questions and comments on the proposed SPA (specific plan amendment) and receive further public testimony on the amendment to the WSP and the project as a whole," the report prepared by city staff for Tuesday's meeting said. "Ultimately, if the Planning Commission and City Council is supportive of the SPA, the development applications would then be reviewed by the Planning Commission as the decision-making body subsequent to SPA approval. As such, this public hearing will focus primarily on the SPA proposal."

Conversations at the joint informational meeting on the proposed project on Dec. 21 saw lengthy debates, with many residents in the neighborhood near the historic property voicing concerns about traffic, safety, and noise pollution that might come with the project, as well as preservation of the "El Nido" house, which has been at the center of debates for over a decade. Others voiced support for the applicant, Solhail Siddiqi, and applauded him for understanding the area as a local resident, and being responsive to community input.

At the joint meeting, commissioners requested that staff address questions on the proposed project, and voted to resume discussions at the Jan. 18 meeting. The second public hearing will also be informational, with no action set to be taken by the commission.

One aspect of the proposed project that commissioners and city officials will need to decide on is a specific plan amendment for the Westside Specific Plan before the project could begin to break ground. This would consist of changing the land use designation for the 0.7-acre site at San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive from "park'' to "residential".