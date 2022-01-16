News

SRVUSD board to talk redistricting

More than 10% variance between trustee areas in 2020 census data means maps must be redrawn

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

In their first meeting of the new year and new term, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Board of Education is set for a discussion on redistricting with demographers, legal counsel, and members of the public on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The staff report prepared by the district's Chief Business Officer, Danny Hillman, and Superintendent John Malloy points to the district's 2019 shift from at-large to by-trustee area elections. Education code requires that districts with by-trustee area elections use the latest census data to determine whether or not trustees' current areas have approximately equal populations.

According to demographers hired by the district through the National Demographics Corporation to evaluate relevant 2020 census data, the total peak variance between SRVUSD trustee areas exceeds 10%, meaning that adjustments will need to be made.

Demographers are set to present their findings in the upcoming board meeting, with a public hearing on the matter planned afterward, aimed at garnering community input before demographers return to the board with a draft map or maps at a future meeting. The deadline for the board to approve adjusted trustee areas based on the most recent census data is Feb. 28.

The SRVUSD Board is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Board members will consider removing a requirement for board approval for school-sponsored trips outside of the state or country from the district's administrative regulations.

* Board members will consider a resolution in support of Career and Technical Education Month.

* Board members will consider a resolution in support of Assembly Bill 75, which is set to be on ballots in this year's election, a bond measure that would continue funding aimed at supporting construction and maintenance, infrastructure updates, remediation of lead in water, and career and technical education, among other goals and needs of California schools.

* In a closed session at 5:30 p.m., the board is set to confer with legal counsel on several matters of anticipated litigation and a confidential student matter, as well as a conference with labor negotiators.

