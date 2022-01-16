SRVUSD board to talk redistricting

In their first meeting of the new year and new term, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Board of Education is set for a discussion on redistricting with demographers, legal counsel, and members of the public on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The staff report prepared by the district's Chief Business Officer, Danny Hillman, and Superintendent John Malloy points to the district's 2019 shift from at-large to by-trustee area elections. Education code requires that districts with by-trustee area elections use the latest census data to determine whether or not trustees' current areas have approximately equal populations.

According to demographers hired by the district through the National Demographics Corporation to evaluate relevant 2020 census data, the total peak variance between SRVUSD trustee areas exceeds 10%, meaning that adjustments will need to be made.

Demographers are set to present their findings in the upcoming board meeting, with a public hearing on the matter planned afterward, aimed at garnering community input before demographers return to the board with a draft map or maps at a future meeting. The deadline for the board to approve adjusted trustee areas based on the most recent census data is Feb. 28.

The SRVUSD Board is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The agenda is available here.