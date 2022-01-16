Supes to weigh ordinance banning gas in new developments

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider creating an ordinance requiring electricity become the sole power source for all new residential and hotels, offices, and retail buildings in the county.

The ordinance would prohibit the installation of natural gas piping in those buildings.

The board explored the new rules back in August, voting 4-1 to ask staff to work on the new rules. District 2 supervisor Candace Andersen dissented, saying she wanted to hear more input from local officials before moving forward.

Board members said new state rules mandate solar for most new development and mentioned how wildfires and a lack of water to power hydroelectric facilities during droughts could affect new laws.

A county ordinance would affect unincorporated areas where the California Energy Commission has accepted studies demonstrating the cost effectiveness of the new requirements.