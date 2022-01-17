Arts

Broadway comes to the Bankhead

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Livermore Arts has two New York musical acts coming to the Bankhead Theater.

Jeremy Stolle, who has been with "The Phantom of the Opera" for more than a decade, will appear at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, with his show "No More Talk of Darkness," an evening of Broadway songs and tales of making a life on the stage. Tickets are $20-$68.

Then at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Queen's Cartoonists will bring their infectious mix of classic and contemporary cartoons, live music and comedy. Tickets are $20-$78. Buy tickets at livermorearts.org, by calling 373-6800, or at the box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.

