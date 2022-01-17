Broadway comes to the Bankhead

Slideshow Jeremy Stolle, who has been with "The Phantom of the Opera" for more than a decade, will appear at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21. (Contributed photo) The Queen's Cartoonists will bring their mix of classic and contemporary cartoons, live music and comedy at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26. (Contributed photo) Previous Next

Livermore Arts has two New York musical acts coming to the Bankhead Theater.

Jeremy Stolle, who has been with "The Phantom of the Opera" for more than a decade, will appear at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, with his show "No More Talk of Darkness," an evening of Broadway songs and tales of making a life on the stage. Tickets are $20-$68.

Then at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Queen's Cartoonists will bring their infectious mix of classic and contemporary cartoons, live music and comedy. Tickets are $20-$78. Buy tickets at livermorearts.org, by calling 373-6800, or at the box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.