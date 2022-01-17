News

San Ramon Council to vote on continuing remote meetings

Bill allowing for remote meetings calls for monthly vote

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 17, 2022, 3:46 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon city staff are recommending that council members vote to continue remote meetings, citing a continued state of emergency declaration by the state and continued recommendations for social distancing, amid curveballs thrown by the omicron variant.

The meeting and vote, in a special meeting Tuesday (Jan. 18) are required under Assembly Bill 361, signed by Governor Newsom on Sept. 15 last year, and which went into effect on Sept. 30. The bill fills a void left by the previous emergency declaration from the state that temporarily amended sections of the Brown Act in order to allow for remote meetings.

Under AB 361, governing bodies are allowed to continue holding remote meetings, but must meet, discuss, and vote on doing so every 30 days. Under the bill, remote meetings may be continued if a state of emergency "continues to directly impact the ability of the members

to meet safely in person," and if "State or local officials continue to impose or recommend measures to promote social distancing."

The San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 18). The agenda is available here.

