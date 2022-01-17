Supervisors to consider raising campaign spending limits

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider raising the limit of what individuals can contribute to county campaigns, from $1,675 per election cycle, to $2,500.

If approved, the new limit would apply to races for county supervisor, assessor, auditor-controller, county clerk-recorder, district attorney, sheriff-coroner, and treasurer-tax collector.

The Contra Costa County Election Campaign Ordinance was first adopted in 1984. The $1,675 limit for individual campaign contributions to non-supervisorial county office candidates was last revised in 2004.

The limit for individual campaign contributions to supervisorial candidates was last revised in 2005. The proposed new limit of $2,500 could be extended to $5,000 in two circumstances: where the total cumulative expenditures of the committee or committees making independent expenditures opposing the candidate or supporting the candidate's opponent equal $75,000 or more; or when the candidate faces a self-funded opponent, as defined by county ordinance.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, all other provisions of the election campaign ordinance would remain unchanged.