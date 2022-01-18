News

Community Briefs: SRVUSD job fair | San Ramon redistricting| 'Threads of Change' | Crab feed

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 18, 2022, 5:02 pm 0
SRVUSD job fair

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is hosting a job fair this weekend, in which they are seeking classroom and special education paraeducators for hourly, as well as full-time and part-time positions.

Interested applicants should bring their resumes and letters of reference to the event, during which onsite interviews will be available.

SRVUSD's classified job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 in the multipurpose room at Charlotte Wood Middle School, located in Danville at 600 El Capitan Dr. More information is available by calling (925) 552-5021.

San Ramon redistricting

The City of San Ramon is continuing to seek input from residents on its redistricting process, via online options aimed at soliciting feedback and suggestions for city officials, before finalizing new district lines to account for population changes reflected by 2020 census data.

Through Feb. 3, San Ramon residents are invited to participate in the city's redistricting process by drawing draft maps with one or more adjusted district boundary, identifying one or more communities of interest, and/or participating in a public hearing on Jan. 25, aimed at fostering community input and discussion.

More information on San Ramon's redistricting process and options for public input is available here.

'Threads of Change' exhibit

Danville's Village Theater Art Gallery is set to debut a fresh exhibit for the new year. "Threads of Change," opening Jan. 20, is aimed at showcasing the work of local quilting group Creative Fiber Artists. The group's work was previously on display at the Village Theater in 2017, and the new exhibit particularly seeks to highlight Creative Fiber Artists members' new work over the past five years.

The Village Theater in Danville is set to open a new exhibit, 'Threads of Change,' on Jan. 20. (Photo by Jeanita Lyman)

"The art quilts are about more than just textiles and sewing," an announcement from the Town of Danville on the new exhibit said. "The artists employ a variety of techniques and materials, resulting in beautiful and original works of art. The quilts feature screen printing, dye painting, mono-printing, and more, to create layers and depth. These imaginative works are intricate and fun and depict stunning scenery, still-lifes, and animal imagery."

The opening reception for "Threads of Change" is scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 20) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Danville's Village Theater at 233 Front St. The event is free and open to the public, with COVID safety protocols in place.

The upcoming exhibit is set to be on display through March 11. The Village Theater Art Gallery is currently open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. More information is available here.

Crab feed

The San Ramon Historic Foundation's annual crab feed is set to return at the end of the month.

The all-you-can-eat feast is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. next Friday (Jan. 28) in the Dougherty Station Community Center, 17011 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. Tickets are $65 for adults; $35 for 6 to 10-year-olds, and free for children under 5 years old. Tickets and more information are available here.

