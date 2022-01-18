County supes mandate electricity in new construction

New homes and buildings in unincorporated Contra Costa County will be powered by electricity instead of natural gas, the county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday.

The vote was 4-1, with District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen saying many of her constituents believe the ordinance is an overreach. She also said she has her own concerns.

"I'm concerned about the state of California's ability to provide sufficient clean electricity that really could power the entire state, as there seems to be this shift," Andersen said. "And we saw such a loss of hydroelectric power in the drought, in the wake of wildfires, so I really think it's a little premature to be jumping this far."

The ordinance will prohibit the installation of natural gas piping in all new residential buildings and hotels, offices, and retail buildings in unincorporated parts of the county.

Board members have pointed out there are new state rules mandating solar power for most new development. The county ordinance will affect unincorporated areas where the California Energy Commission has accepted studies demonstrating the cost effectiveness of the new requirements.