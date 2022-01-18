News

Suspects in 'sleight-of-hand' jewelry thefts targeting seniors arrested by SRPD

Reports of thefts go back to last November, according to police

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 18, 2022, 6:58 pm
The San Ramon Police Department announced today that they had taken into custody two suspects they believe are responsible for a series of jewelry thefts using "sleight of hand techniques," targeting seniors in San Ramon.

According to an announcement from SRPD Tuesday, the two suspects, a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Fullerton, were stopped by police during a traffic stop at Crow Canyon Road and Reedland Circle on Jan. 17, along with their 2-year-old child. The couple was taken into custody on charges including grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime; the child was later released to a family member, according to SRPD.

Police stopped the two suspects after receiving an alert from an automatic license plate reader in the area, which detected the vehicle as one seen driving away following a reported incident on Sunday, Jan. 16.

"During that incident, the female suspect called a 74-year-old woman over toward her vehicle and placed costume jewelry on the victim," SRPD officials said on Jan. 18. "When the victim refused the items, the suspect removed a valuable piece of jewelry and left the decoy jewelry behind."

This description of events matches several other recent incidents in San Ramon, with three others reported last week, and other reports going back as far as last November.

"This is the 10th 'quick-change' style jewelry theft reported to the San Ramon Police Department since late November of 2021. In every case, a female suspect approached an elderly victim (between 60 and 86 years old) who was outside and often alone," SRPD officials said in the Jan. 18 statement. "The suspects used confusion and sleight-of-hand techniques to remove the victim's jewelry before fleeing in a waiting vehicle."

The department is asking for residents with more information on these incidents to contact Detective Mike Wickman at [email protected]

Comments

Paul Clark
Registered user
Danville
4 hours ago
Paul Clark, Danville
Registered user
4 hours ago

You can get "the whole story" here:Web Link

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.