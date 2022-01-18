Suspects in 'sleight-of-hand' jewelry thefts targeting seniors arrested by SRPD

The San Ramon Police Department announced today that they had taken into custody two suspects they believe are responsible for a series of jewelry thefts using "sleight of hand techniques," targeting seniors in San Ramon.

According to an announcement from SRPD Tuesday, the two suspects, a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Fullerton, were stopped by police during a traffic stop at Crow Canyon Road and Reedland Circle on Jan. 17, along with their 2-year-old child. The couple was taken into custody on charges including grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime; the child was later released to a family member, according to SRPD.

Police stopped the two suspects after receiving an alert from an automatic license plate reader in the area, which detected the vehicle as one seen driving away following a reported incident on Sunday, Jan. 16.

"During that incident, the female suspect called a 74-year-old woman over toward her vehicle and placed costume jewelry on the victim," SRPD officials said on Jan. 18. "When the victim refused the items, the suspect removed a valuable piece of jewelry and left the decoy jewelry behind."

This description of events matches several other recent incidents in San Ramon, with three others reported last week, and other reports going back as far as last November.