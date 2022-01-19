News

Muslim Community Center to host COVID test site

Testing available daily through at least mid-February

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Wed, Jan 19, 2022, 5:02 pm
Pleasanton's Muslim Community Center-East Bay will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing through at least mid-February in an effort to reduce the strain on local testing sites during the region's omicron surge.

Testing will be available daily at the mosque from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through at least Feb. 13, with the potential for an extension if local infection rates remain high.

According to the MCC, members of its congregation of roughly 500 families reported long lines at retail pharmacies and dedicated testing sites in recent weeks as well as the widespread shortage of at-home test kits.

Munir Safi, MCC East Bay's managing director, said opening a testing site at the mosque was a logical progression after hosting vaccination clinics and serving roughly 250 families through MCC's food pantry.

"We are a community organization so hosting this regular service delivery event daily just made sense for us," Safi said.

Testing will be provided by KindlyTest, which will provide test results in 24-72 hours.

"Our collaboration with the MCC community has had a great start, we have been welcomed with open arms," KindlyTest said in a statement.

PCR testing is available at the mosque's west parking lot at 5724 W. Las Positas Blvd., Pleasanton. Testing is open to everyone ages 4 and up, with no proof of immigration status or pre-registration necessary.

