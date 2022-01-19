Muslim Community Center to host COVID test site

Pleasanton's Muslim Community Center-East Bay will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing through at least mid-February in an effort to reduce the strain on local testing sites during the region's omicron surge.

Testing will be available daily at the mosque from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through at least Feb. 13, with the potential for an extension if local infection rates remain high.

According to the MCC, members of its congregation of roughly 500 families reported long lines at retail pharmacies and dedicated testing sites in recent weeks as well as the widespread shortage of at-home test kits.

Munir Safi, MCC East Bay's managing director, said opening a testing site at the mosque was a logical progression after hosting vaccination clinics and serving roughly 250 families through MCC's food pantry.

"We are a community organization so hosting this regular service delivery event daily just made sense for us," Safi said.