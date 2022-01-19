SRV Fire earns Class 1 status for 'superior property fire protection'

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District recently announced its designation of the top ranking of Class 1, which generally represents superior property fire protection, by the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

“I am proud of the professionalism and dedication that the men and women of this Fire District continue to demonstrate each and every day,” said Fire Chief Paige Meyer. “This rating exemplifies our mission of providing the highest level of fire protection to our community."

The ISO independently evaluates and ranks approximately 40,000 fire districts nationwide, with SRVFPD being one of 411 to earn the Class 1 rating nationwide, and one out of 42 statewide. The analysis from the ISO focuses on the "structural fire suppression delivery system" provided to the districts.

The analysis is based on information collected from various communities, and data analysis looking at fire department operations, emergency communications, water supply, and community risk reduction. According to the announcement from SRVFPD, this is "intended to measure the effectiveness of protecting homes and other structures, with better fire protection leading to better loss experience."

"This is a true testament to the level of commitment in providing excellent service to our residents.” said Fire District Board President Matt Stamey.