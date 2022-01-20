Cal High senior earns Presidential Volunteer Service Award

"I never had this intention of wanting to get a certain number of hours met, or I never had this intention of getting an award," Avala said.

Avala said that while she'd been a longtime volunteer at the museum for numerous reasons -- primarily enjoyment -- she hadn't previously considered doing so with any reward in mind, beyond what the museum had to offer.

The distinction comes following Avala's accumulation of more than 2,000 hours of volunteer service at the museum, which served as the certifying organization for the nomination process.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley announced on Jan. 5 that Avala had received the President's Volunteer Service Award, aimed at honoring "individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too."

Despite obstacles posed by the pandemic in recent years, California High School Senior Dhriti Avala's dedication to local volunteer work throughout her high school career was recently recognized with an award from the White House.

"The museum could not survive without our dedicated group of volunteers," said Dan Dunn Executive Director of the museum. "Dhriti brought dedication and enthusiasm to her volunteer efforts at the museum and also helped to train her fellow volunteers.

Avala's 2,000+ hours of service with the museum have included working as a greeter, admitting and answering the numerous questions of guests, and mentoring newer student volunteers who serve at the museum on Sundays.

This meant when Avala found out about the award for volunteer service last year, she had plenty of hours of service and realized that she was potentially a candidate.

"Honestly, sometimes, even though I would be signed up to do two weeks out of the month, I would show up all four weeks because I loved coming there," Avala said. "I loved seeing all the people at the farmers market, meeting all these people who come to the museum, learning about their background, and having them teach me a little bit about themselves, and also being given the opportunity to teach them about our local history and the exhibits we have at the moment."

However, she added that her love of volunteering at the museum meant that she would often go above and beyond her duties, sometimes spending twice as much time at the museum as her position called for.

"Especially in AI," she said. "You're creating robots but you want to make them as human and as realistic as possible, so I think connecting with all these people has made me realize the really small details which would help me out."

Although years of experience volunteering at a history museum might not seem like an obvious background for Avala's aspirations, she said that learning to connect with people and understand the nuances of a community are skills from her time at the museum that she plans to put to use in her future endeavors.

"Thinking about college and not being able to go to the museum every weekend kind of upsets me," Avala said.

Avala said that she also hopes to come back to the museum during breaks from college, where she intends to study computer science and artificial intelligence for a career related to healthcare, and after graduating from college.

"We are indebted to her for her time spent at the museum," Dunn continued. "We wish her well as she moves on to her college studies and hope to get her back during breaks in the future."

Cal High senior earns Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Recognition is for years of volunteer service at Museum of the San Ramon Valley