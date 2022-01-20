News

City alerts residents about increased coyote sightings at Dublin park

Fish and wildlife department recommends deterrence methods for residents

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The City of Dublin issued a civic alert this week, warning residents and parkgoers of an uptick in coyote sightings at and around Emerald Glen Park.

“Alameda County Animal Services has reported to the City of Dublin that there have been more coyote sightings in the area of Emerald Glen Park, Tassajara Creek Trail, and Central Parkway. Residents are encouraged to use caution when seeing a coyote,” the alert from the city on Jan. 18 said. “ Animal Services is referring those who call to California State Fish and Wildlife, as the agency does not interfere with healthy wildlife.”

As a rule, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) does not trap or relocate coyotes, noting that this would just mean they’d gravitate to another neighborhood. Instead, they recommend residents take precautions, particularly when it comes to protecting small pets, and use deterrence methods aimed at keeping coyotes away from residential areas and people.

While it is rare for coyotes to attack humans, pets, particularly small dogs, are often vulnerable, according to the CDFW. They warn that small pets should not be left outside unsupervised in areas prone to coyote sightings.

The CDFW warns that garbage and food can also attract coyotes, advising residents not to leave food outside, and to secure their garbage. For additional deterrence, the department recommends “hazing” techniques aimed at scaring coyotes in order to make them less comfortable with humans. These include making loud noises, throwing objects in their direction without directly hitting them, and chasing them.

The CDFW also recommends that residents use motion sensor lights and sprinklers around their properties as deterrence methods.

The city’s full civic alert is available here.

