News

Livermore man arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries

CIB working to identify additional victims

by Gina Channell Wilcox / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 22, 2022, 5:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Livermore man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries that took place over the past two months. Starting on Dec. 5, Livermore Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating several sexual batteries involving female joggers near the running trail on East Avenue and Vasco Road.

Over the course of two months, the team worked diligently, and ultimately was able to identify 35-year-old Livermore resident Willie Richardson as the sole suspect in the crimes.

On Jan. 18, the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Richardson during a traffic stop without incident. A search warrant was served at his home and detectives recovered items linking the suspect to the assaults.

Richardson was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail. He’s facing four felony counts of sexual battery as well as one felony count of assault with intent to commit a serious sex crime.

“I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and do our part to bring this suspect to justice. Now our community can rest a little easier knowing this man has been arrested,” said Chief Jeramy Young.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to identify any additional victims.

Anyone with information about similar incidents can call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

This remains an ongoing investigation and the department will release more details as they become available.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Livermore man arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries

CIB working to identify additional victims

by Gina Channell Wilcox / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 22, 2022, 5:51 pm

A Livermore man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries that took place over the past two months. Starting on Dec. 5, Livermore Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating several sexual batteries involving female joggers near the running trail on East Avenue and Vasco Road.

Over the course of two months, the team worked diligently, and ultimately was able to identify 35-year-old Livermore resident Willie Richardson as the sole suspect in the crimes.

On Jan. 18, the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Richardson during a traffic stop without incident. A search warrant was served at his home and detectives recovered items linking the suspect to the assaults.

Richardson was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail. He’s facing four felony counts of sexual battery as well as one felony count of assault with intent to commit a serious sex crime.

“I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and do our part to bring this suspect to justice. Now our community can rest a little easier knowing this man has been arrested,” said Chief Jeramy Young.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to identify any additional victims.

Anyone with information about similar incidents can call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

This remains an ongoing investigation and the department will release more details as they become available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.