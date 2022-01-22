Livermore man arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries

A Livermore man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries that took place over the past two months. Starting on Dec. 5, Livermore Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating several sexual batteries involving female joggers near the running trail on East Avenue and Vasco Road.

Over the course of two months, the team worked diligently, and ultimately was able to identify 35-year-old Livermore resident Willie Richardson as the sole suspect in the crimes.

On Jan. 18, the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Richardson during a traffic stop without incident. A search warrant was served at his home and detectives recovered items linking the suspect to the assaults.

Richardson was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail. He’s facing four felony counts of sexual battery as well as one felony count of assault with intent to commit a serious sex crime.

“I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and do our part to bring this suspect to justice. Now our community can rest a little easier knowing this man has been arrested,” said Chief Jeramy Young.