San Ramon Council to hold second redistricting public hearing

The San Ramon City Council is set for their second public hearing on the redistricting at the regular meeting Tuesday, the second or four mandatory meetings before council members vote to adopt new district boundaries.
New district boundaries are required to adjust for population changes within the city that are reflected in the most recent census data.
The increased requirements for providing information to, and soliciting feedback from, residents of the city are the result of new measures in this year's decennial redistricting process in California, stemming from the Fair Maps Act, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019. The act amended redistricting procedures in the state, and limited the discretion of local jurisdictions in forming and following their own procedures.
The Act also means additional requirements for public input and feedback opportunities.
"The procedural steps required under the Act include a series of public hearings with substantial public input, community outreach to encourage participation, and a specific place on the city’s webpage for posting of redistricting information," said City Attorney Martin Lysons in the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting
At the first public hearing on redistricting in November, the city's independent demographer, Michael Wagaman, provided information on how the latest redistricting process would look according to the new state law, and solicited feedback from residents on what they would like to see in the draft maps.
In addition to the public hearings, the city has a dedicated page with information on redistricting as well as tools for residents to draw their own draft maps, available here. Lysons' report said that "to date, no maps have been submitted by the general public, but any maps submitted will be made a part of the public record and reviewed by the council."
The redistricting page page includes options for residents to submit their input through Feb. 3. Two additional public hearings are scheduled on Feb. 17 and March 22, ahead of adopting the final maps.
The San Ramon City Council's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The agenda is available here.
In other business
*The council will continue discussions on renewing the San Ramon Valley Tourism Improvement District, and solicit community input.
*The Arts Advisory Committee will present their annual report to the council.
