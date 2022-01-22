San Ramon Council to hold second redistricting public hearing

The San Ramon City Council is set for their second public hearing on the redistricting at the regular meeting Tuesday, the second or four mandatory meetings before council members vote to adopt new district boundaries.

New district boundaries are required to adjust for population changes within the city that are reflected in the most recent census data.

The increased requirements for providing information to, and soliciting feedback from, residents of the city are the result of new measures in this year's decennial redistricting process in California, stemming from the Fair Maps Act, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019. The act amended redistricting procedures in the state, and limited the discretion of local jurisdictions in forming and following their own procedures.

The Act also means additional requirements for public input and feedback opportunities.

"The procedural steps required under the Act include a series of public hearings with substantial public input, community outreach to encourage participation, and a specific place on the city’s webpage for posting of redistricting information," said City Attorney Martin Lysons in the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting