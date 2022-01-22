News

Sing-along 'Frozen 2' set Saturday at Village Theatre

by Staff / Danville San Ramon

Singing along and costumes will be encouraged at the "Frozen 2" showing Saturday at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front Street, Danville.

The movie will be shown at 1 and 4 p.m.

In "Frozen 2," Elsa hears a mysterious calling from the unknown and travels into the enchanted forest beyond Arendelle. Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven take off to help her unravel the mystery and ultimately save the Kingdom of Arendelle.

A booklet with the lyrics from the movie will be available at the event. There will also be a raffle and take-home crafts available.

A few years ago, the Village Theatre and Art Gallery presented “Frozen” as a sing-a-long event that proved so successful that the theater added an impromptu third showing.

"Frozen 2" is a general admission showing. Tickets are $7. For information or tickets visit danville.ca.gov/vtshows or call (925) 314-3400.

Under the current health order issued by the Contra Costa County Health Department, all patrons attending events held inside the Village Theatre are required to wear masks. No food or drinks will be permitted for this event.

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 22, 2022, 6:08 pm

