Business Briefs: CooperCompanies' $1.6B deal | Topcon expands in Livermore | Shaq at Medea opening

"As a leader in women’s healthcare, this is an important addition to our existing offerings and allows us to leverage our infrastructure and expertise, including our sales forces’ strong clinical reputation and educational capabilities," White added.

"This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it allows us to better serve fertility clinics and OB/GYNs with a more extensive suite of products and services," Cooper CEO/President Al White said in a statement.

San Ramon-based medical device firm CooperCompanies recently signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire reproductive sciences company Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion in a deal expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of this year, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Of the Medea's transition during the pandemic, company CEO Brandon Laidlaw said, "We had to innovate and analyze our business from all angles. Other companies were starting to use their distilleries to make hand sanitizer. That wasn’t possible for us because our distillery is in the Netherlands. However, our products are created in Asia. Recruiting our manufacturers to pivot from our core business to the production of PPE, was a viable option worth taking."

The company, founded in 2014 and previously known as a consumer packaged goods and technology provider, shifted its focus last year toward wholesale production and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

Medea Inc. marked the opening of its new offices on Saint Mary Street in Pleasanton last fall with an event that included an appearance by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

Cooper, which focuses on surgical and vision care medical devices, also recently announced two promotions within the company, effective Feb. 1: Dan McBride taking on expanded, company-wide responsibilities as executive vice president, chief operating officer of CooperCompanies; and EVP Jerry Warner becoming president of CooperVision.

"The continued expansion of our Livermore headquarters is in direct response to a global increase in digitalization and technology adoption throughout the construction and agricultural industries," O’Connor said in a statement. "

O'Connor also announced the company recently bought a nearly 31,000-square-foot building it had previously been leasing in Livermore, as well as purchased 60 acres nearby earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art testing site. That makes nearly 80 acres owned by Topcon in the Tri-Valley at an investment exceeding $20 million.

Dice, who has been with the company since its early years, is known for training, support and educational skills to help improve the company's distributor and customer training programs, according to Topcon President and CEO Ray O'Connor.

Topcon Positioning Group, a product and service firm for the construction, geospatial and agricultural fields, has expanded its company headquarters on National Drive in Livermore with the new John D. Dice Training Center, named for the company's longtime director of professional services.

Chamber President/CEO Steve Van Dorn added, "This year, we’re pleased to honor these amazing businesses from Pleasanton that are leading the way in growing their companies and also setting a great example for other local businesses that aspire to do the same."

"Pleasanton’s 2021 economic drivers represent a diverse range of leading innovative industries and professionals that have made a successful home in Pleasanton," Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement. "These industries are the heartbeat of our city’s vibrant economy, and through jobs, revenues, and community contributions add significantly to making Pleasanton a highly sought-after place to live, work, and raise a family."

The three Pleasanton companies are Engimata, which specializes in vaccines; IrisVision Global, which focuses on vision health in the digital age; and Paxon Energy & Infrastructure, a fast-growing professional services firm for the oil, gas and utilities industries.

The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and the city of Pleasanton last month honored three local companies as economic drivers – examples of businesses that "Pleasanton as the premier destination for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Tri-Valley."

UNCLE has also hired Betina Marcelo as its vice president of mortgage lending, citing her "deep expertise in lending, auditing and team building" who has a long background in real estate as well. She will be responsible for oversight and direction of UNCLE's mortgage lending functions including underwriting, reporting, loan compliance, servicing and product development.

Terry Bishop, who has more than two decades of executive experience in the financial services industry, has been brought in as the new vice president, chief financial officer. Bishop is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and a board member of the Financial Managers Society.

The other developments for Trumark included Harmony in Sunnyvale (58 houses), Leeward at Alameda Point (64 townhomes) and The Collective in Manteca (an active senior neighborhood with 59 single-story detached homes).

Trumark Homes, a real estate development firm based in San Ramon, recently confirmed four of its new Northern California residential projects sold out all of its homes months ahead of schedule, including the new Edendale development in Danville.

"This investment not only demonstrates our commitment to supporting the ever-growing demand for technology in the geospatial, construction and agricultural industries, it also shows our dedication to our local economy in a time when so many companies are choosing to leave the state of California," he added.

Business Briefs: CooperCompanies' $1.6B deal | Topcon expands in Livermore | Shaq at Medea opening

Also: Economic drivers in Pleasanton | New UNCLE leaders | Trumark projects close