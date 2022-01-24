News

Danville commission to consider revisions to Magee Preserve project

Applicant requests architectural changes for previously approved development

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 24, 2022, 10:29 pm
Site map of the Magee Preserve project. (Image courtesy of Town of Danville)

Danville planning commissioners are set Tuesday to discuss proposed architectural revisions to a development planned for a large property near Diablo that previously received approval from town officials and later local voters.

Davidon Homes, developers for the Magee Preserve project planned for 410 acres to the south of Diablo and Blackhawk roads, are asking that commissioners consider their request to revise plans for the project, particularly updates to the architectural plans that were approved by the Danville Town Council in 2019.

Rendering of one of the 69 single family homes set to be built south of Diablo and Blackhawk roads. (Image courtesy of Davidon homes)

According to the staff report prepared by David Crompton, the town's chief of planning, "the applicant feels that the architecture needs to be updated based on current market standards."

The town's Design Review Board recommended approval of the changes, following discussions at its Oct. 14 meeting, although board members raised concerns about aspects of the project's planned accessory dwelling units (ADUs) which led to further revisions from the applicant.

The Magee Preserve project is set to consist of 69 single-family homes and seven ADUs on 29 acres of the lot to the south of Blackhawk and Diablo roads, with the remaining 381 acres being preserved as permanent open space.

A source of debate in Danville for years, the development plan was approved by the Town Council in July 2019 but challenged by a referendum petition that failed when Danville voters passed Measure Y in the March 2020 primary election to allow the project to move forward.

Town staff are recommending that commissioners adopt a resolution approving revisions to the project's planned architecture at the upcoming special meeting.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 25) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

