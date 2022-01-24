News

Rally against COVID mandates draws eyes, honks in downtown Danville

Small Sunday afternoon demonstration takes over prominent intersection

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jan 24, 2022, 3:21 pm
Anti-mask demonstrators took to the intersection of Hartz and Prospect avenues beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 23). (Photo by Jeanita Lyman)

Drivers honked and revved their engines in support of demonstrators protesting against COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements while gathered for more than two hours at the intersection of Hartz and Prospect avenues in downtown Danville on Sunday.

The rally kicked off at 2 p.m., with participants meeting at the Starbucks Reserve near the prominent downtown intersection. Approximately 25 to 30 demonstrators gathered on all four corners of the intersection with signs protesting the COVID mitigation measures that continue to be in place locally and nationally as the pandemic heads into its third year.

The Jan. 23 demonstration in Downtown Danville lasted just over two hours, with protesters dispersing before 4:30 p.m. (Photo by Jeanita Lyman)

Protestors denounced vaccine and mask requirements, drawing attention with chanting, noisemakers, music and American flags. While some of the honks and cheering that could be heard ringing through downtown Danville were from those spontaneous passersby in agreement, other supporters of the rally garnered additional attention with motorcycles, sports cars and large trucks sporting signs in line with the protest -- and several reading "Trump 2024."

In addition to garnering attention to their cause that day, demonstrators circulated a petition aimed at preventing mask and vaccine mandates at the legislative level amongst the crowd and to passersby.

The demonstrators dispersed peacefully by 4:30 p.m., with some making their way home and others continuing to gather in smaller groups at bars and restaurants downtown.

