San Ramon: Fire district training set for final day at Bishop Ranch structure

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District is in the midst of training exercises at a donated structure at 2440 Camino Ramon, scheduled through this Tuesday (Jan. 25).

"Allowing training on these types of buildings allows safety personnel to use realistic scenarios to carry out multiple combinations and types of trainings in our community," SRVFPD officials said in a statement on Jan. 21. "The ultimate goals of these types of training opportunities is to better prepare, prevent, and respond to emergencies."

The Jan. 21 announcement warned residents to expect to see both real and synthetic smoke in the area, and to hear various tools and equipment at work throughout the training, which kicked off on Saturday (Jan. 22), and continued into the workweek on Monday.

SRVFPD officials added that the training will follow specific modules of curriculum that have been developed with safety for both firefighters and the public in mind

SRVFPD firefighters are scheduled to train at the Bishop Ranch lot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday. Officials ask that those who wish to observe maintain a safe distance from operations, and stay behind barricades.