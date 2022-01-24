News

Sierra snow levels still above average, more storms predicted first week of February

State's snowpack measures at 111% of normal

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Mon, Jan 24, 2022

A 2022 snow survey season event is conducted at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on Dec. 30. The survey occurs about 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. (Photo by Jonathan Wong/California Department of Water Resources via Bay City News)

The National Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted Sunday that, despite California having a mostly dry January, snow depth and snow water content "is looking good and still running above average for this time of year."

Currently, the Northern Sierra is at about 113% of what is considered the normal amount of snow for this time of year. Central Sierra snow is at about 109%. Overall, the state has about 111% of its average snowpack right now, thanks to the record-breaking storms that came toward the end of 2021.

And while no rain is being predicted for the coming week, the NWS in San Diego tweeted Sunday "And more rain and mountain snow may arrive to California during the first week of February!"

