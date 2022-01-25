News

Community Briefs: Danville dog ordinance | Voting rights town hall | Forest Hill Farms volunteer program | Winter Walk Challenge

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Danville leash ordinance

The town of Danville's maintenance department this week issued a reminder to local and visiting dog owners of the town's policy on leashing dogs, citing complaints about unleashed dogs at local parks.

"A common complaint in Danville’s community parks and school parks is pets who are being allowed off-leash by their guardians," the town's Monday announcement said. "This is occurring in areas where children play and user groups have activities ranging from picnics to sports activities."

The warning from the town points to concerns with off-leash dogs such as digging, fears of aggressive behavior, damage to parks and waste.

The townwide ordinance on dogs states that only leashed dogs are allowed at parks, although they may be off-leash at other open spaces provided they are responsive to and under the control of their owners. The ordinance additionally states that it is the owner's responsibility to clean up after their dogs, and have a bag or other equipment for doing so at all times, which must be either visible or shown to police officers upon request.

One exception to the town's requirement for dogs to be leashed at parks is the canine corral at Hap Magee Ranch Park, which Monday's announcement recommends for those who'd like let their dogs play off leash.

Voting rights town hall

Representatives Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) and Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) have announced a joint, virtual town hall on voting rights this Thursday.

DeSaulnier and Lee are set to update local constituents on the congressional debate over voting rights at the national level, as well as update voters on the latest efforts of congressional democrats to protect voting rights.

The town hall is set for 7:15-8:15 p.m. Thursday evening (Jan. 27) via Zoom, and will also be live streamed on DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

To RSVP, submit a question or request accommodations, click here or call 925-933-2660.

Forest Home Farms volunteer info day

Forest Home Farms Historic Park in San Ramon is hosting an information day, aimed at recruiting additional volunteer docents for their Farm Life Education Program, Glass House Museum Tours and Saturday Fun on the Farm program.

The volunteer information session is set for next Thursday (Feb. 3) from 10 a.m to noon at the park on 19953 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Registration is available here.

Winter Walk Challenge

511 Contra Costa's free Winter Walk Challenge is now in its second week, set to run through March.

Residents have the opportunity to take on new challenges each week, which consist of walking to a location that captures the theme of the week and taking a picture. All photos are posted in an online gallery, and five winning photos are selected at random each week for a $35 Amazon gift card.

More information and registration are available here.

