Former Pleasanton city manager Fialho takes on CEO role with new Tri-Valley nonprofit

Former Pleasanton city manager and longtime community leader Nelson Fialho is stepping up to serve as interim CEO of the recently formed Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF), officials with the nonprofit announced on Monday.
Fialho, who retired from public service in November after serving the city government for 25 years, will lead and manage the foundation through a strategic planning process, and work closely with the board of directors, advisers and local partners "to develop processes and procedures that promote trust and financial growth for donor funds and endowments as well as align with the organization’s core values," according to a statement from 3VCF.
Calling the local nonprofit community "extraordinarily vibrant," Fialho said it is important for him to "find a way to give back and to support the nonprofits in our region and the impact they are having."
"We rely on our region’s nonprofits to address various community needs, including food insecurity, emergency shelter, mental health services, animal care, and even augmenting COVID response and recovery -- to name a few," Fialho said. "The financial support system for these nonprofit organizations was fragile prior to the pandemic, but now, more than ever, the demand and need for these services is on the rise."
Fialho added the foundation "can serve as a geographic anchor for individuals, corporations and local government to help those who need it most," and that he is "honored to join this organization and excited to help our community realize this vision.”
3VCF Board Chair John Sensiba said the nonprofit is "incredibly lucky to have Nelson leading our organization."
"His strong business acumen, leadership and financial management, combined with his knowledge of the local community and commitment to the residents of the Tri-Valley, make him an ideal choice to lead our foundation and to develop both collaborative and innovative opportunities that can assist our nonprofits,” Sensiba said.
More than a year in planning, 3VCF was launched in November and had been led until now by Pleasanton Partnerships in Education (PPIE) Executive Director Steve McCoy-Thompson, who will now serve on the board instead.
The foundation will offer "a local alternative to traditional, nationally-based donor advised funds (DAFS) and endowment fund services -- with a special focus on local grantmaking and helping donors find worthy causes to support."
Recent supporters include Alameda County supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley, both who pledged contributions of $50,000 each, as did the city of Dublin.
Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said she is excited to partner with 3VCF for "such a unique, collaborative effort to pair local donors with non-profits and other support services.”
“There are so many in our community who need help, and the foundation will connect those who have means with those who need it most,” Hernandez said.
In addition to Sensiba and McCoy-Thompson, the 3VCF board of directors includes Sunflower Hill founder Susan Houghton, Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Trustee Tim Sbranti, Kenneth Cooper of Las Positas College, Margaret Liang of APAPA and Christine Wente of Wente Family Estates.
