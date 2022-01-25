Former Pleasanton city manager Fialho takes on CEO role with new Tri-Valley nonprofit

Fialho added the foundation "can serve as a geographic anchor for individuals, corporations and local government to help those who need it most," and that he is "honored to join this organization and excited to help our community realize this vision.”

"We rely on our region’s nonprofits to address various community needs, including food insecurity, emergency shelter, mental health services, animal care, and even augmenting COVID response and recovery -- to name a few," Fialho said. "The financial support system for these nonprofit organizations was fragile prior to the pandemic, but now, more than ever, the demand and need for these services is on the rise."

Calling the local nonprofit community "extraordinarily vibrant," Fialho said it is important for him to "find a way to give back and to support the nonprofits in our region and the impact they are having."

Fialho, who retired from public service in November after serving the city government for 25 years, will lead and manage the foundation through a strategic planning process, and work closely with the board of directors, advisers and local partners "to develop processes and procedures that promote trust and financial growth for donor funds and endowments as well as align with the organization’s core values," according to a statement from 3VCF.

Former Pleasanton city manager and longtime community leader Nelson Fialho is stepping up to serve as interim CEO of the recently formed Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF), officials with the nonprofit announced on Monday.

More than a year in planning, 3VCF was launched in November and had been led until now by Pleasanton Partnerships in Education (PPIE) Executive Director Steve McCoy-Thompson, who will now serve on the board instead.

"His strong business acumen, leadership and financial management, combined with his knowledge of the local community and commitment to the residents of the Tri-Valley, make him an ideal choice to lead our foundation and to develop both collaborative and innovative opportunities that can assist our nonprofits,” Sensiba said.

“There are so many in our community who need help, and the foundation will connect those who have means with those who need it most,” Hernandez said.

Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said she is excited to partner with 3VCF for "such a unique, collaborative effort to pair local donors with non-profits and other support services.”

Former Pleasanton city manager Fialho takes on CEO role with new Tri-Valley nonprofit

Now serving as interim leader of Three Valleys Community Foundation