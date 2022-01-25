Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' soccer team keeping up with historically dominant teams

The East Bay Athletic League soccer race can be a grind and right now, the Amador Valley High girls' soccer team is making a statement.
In a league traditionally dominated by Carondelet and the Danville schools, the Dons are hanging in there.
The week of Jan. 17 was a perfect example.
On Tuesday of the week, the Dons took down a good Dublin squad 2-0.
Olivia Sobel scored the first goal and Natalie O'Sullivan iced the game with the second goal, her sixth of the season.
Elizabeth Fineberg saved four shots in the first half and with Amador's defense locked in, Sydney Head had to save only one shot in the closing half.
Two days later, on Thursday, the Dons faced the aforementioned Carondelet, a team that came into the game 12-0 overall on the season.
The lone goal the Cougars scored came via a penalty kick in the first half that Fineberg made a sensational effort to try to stop. She finished the game with seven saves.
The Dons appeared to draw even late in the first half when Angel Akanyirige cracked a wonderful shot from 18 yards out, but the goal was called back after an offside call.
With the game winding down, the intensity was high, and Carondelet's defense was backed up trying to clear the ball out of its third of the field.
An errant clearance went to Amador outside back Sydney Stimson, who in turn launched a shot past the Carondelet goalie to tie the game.
Girls' basketball
Foothill finally got in their first EBAL game in the week of Jan. 17 and came away with the 56-36 win.
Opponent Livermore came into the game with only six players, missing several key players to either COVID or injury.
Shristi Rath, a senior and one of the leaders for the Falcons, turned in a monster performance scoring 22 points on a variety of slashing moves to the basket.
Point guard Avamarie Perry scored 11 points and masterfully ran the Foothill offense. Savannah Montini added eight points and hustle throughout the game.
Grace Caraballo had seven and sophomore Riley Young added six points.
In their second game of the week, the Falcons ran into crosstown rival Amador Valley, and the Dons got the best of the game, winning 39-31.
Foothill led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, with Amador coming back to take a 17-15 lead at the half. The Dons led 27-24 at the end of three, but slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Foothill 12-7 in the final quarter for the win.
Gianna Ghio was spectacular, leading Amador with 15 points, while Riann Ghio added 10 in a supporting role.
Montini had eight for the Falcons with Teresa Thorbjornsen adding six, hitting a pair of beautiful three-pointers.
Amador boys' basketball
The Dons had a chance to finally make up the championship game from the Arroyo tournament after it was postponed due to COVID issues.
Facing Irvington, the Dons turned in a sloppy performance with numerous turnovers and dropped a 65-47 game to Irvington.
Colton Cash single-handedly kept Amador in the game scoring 21 points, including 16 of Amador's 19 first-half points. Bryce Osaki added eight points for Amador.
Wesley Burns had 21 to lead Irvington.
Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]
