Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' soccer team keeping up with historically dominant teams

Olivia Sobel scored the first goal and Natalie O'Sullivan iced the game with the second goal, her sixth of the season.

On Tuesday of the week, the Dons took down a good Dublin squad 2-0.

In a league traditionally dominated by Carondelet and the Danville schools, the Dons are hanging in there.

The East Bay Athletic League soccer race can be a grind and right now, the Amador Valley High girls' soccer team is making a statement.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

With the game winding down, the intensity was high, and Carondelet's defense was backed up trying to clear the ball out of its third of the field.

The Dons appeared to draw even late in the first half when Angel Akanyirige cracked a wonderful shot from 18 yards out, but the goal was called back after an offside call.

The lone goal the Cougars scored came via a penalty kick in the first half that Fineberg made a sensational effort to try to stop. She finished the game with seven saves.

Two days later, on Thursday, the Dons faced the aforementioned Carondelet, a team that came into the game 12-0 overall on the season.

Elizabeth Fineberg saved four shots in the first half and with Amador's defense locked in, Sydney Head had to save only one shot in the closing half.

Shristi Rath, a senior and one of the leaders for the Falcons, turned in a monster performance scoring 22 points on a variety of slashing moves to the basket.

Opponent Livermore came into the game with only six players, missing several key players to either COVID or injury.

Foothill finally got in their first EBAL game in the week of Jan. 17 and came away with the 56-36 win.

An errant clearance went to Amador outside back Sydney Stimson, who in turn launched a shot past the Carondelet goalie to tie the game.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Colton Cash single-handedly kept Amador in the game scoring 21 points, including 16 of Amador's 19 first-half points. Bryce Osaki added eight points for Amador.

The Dons had a chance to finally make up the championship game from the Arroyo tournament after it was postponed due to COVID issues.

Montini had eight for the Falcons with Teresa Thorbjornsen adding six, hitting a pair of beautiful three-pointers.

Foothill led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, with Amador coming back to take a 17-15 lead at the half. The Dons led 27-24 at the end of three, but slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Foothill 12-7 in the final quarter for the win.

In their second game of the week, the Falcons ran into crosstown rival Amador Valley, and the Dons got the best of the game, winning 39-31.

Point guard Avamarie Perry scored 11 points and masterfully ran the Foothill offense. Savannah Montini added eight points and hustle throughout the game.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo , Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' soccer team keeping up with historically dominant teams

Also: Basketball games start to pick up after cancellations