News

Zone 7 receives increased water allocation for 2022; mandatory conservation still in effect

State officials approve 15% allocation, up from 0% decree in December

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 26, 2022, 1:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Luis Reservoir. (Photo courtesy of Zone 7)

Zone 7 Water Agency announced last week that an increased water allocation of 15% will be given for this year from the State Water Project, up from the initial 0% given by state officials last month.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) informed SWP contractors about the change on Jan. 20. Officials from Zone 7, the Tri-Valley's water wholesaler, said in a statement that the increase "provides much-needed relief after the two driest years combined on record."

Approximately 70% of the region's water is bought and imported through the SWP. Last year, Zone 7 received 5% of its allocation and has been relying on the groundwater basin, which holds imported water during wet years that Zone 7 then uses during dry years.

Storms that took place in October and December have since allowed about 380,000 acre-feet of water to be transferred into the San Luis Reservoir, located south of the Delta.

"While this increase in allocation offers some reprieve, it is important to keep our eyes on the ball," General Manager Valerie Pryor said. "This does not mean we are out of the severe drought by any means."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

With the Tri-Valley already having dry conditions in January, Pryor said "we don't know what the rest of the year has in store," and that residents "must continue to conserve as we proactively plan for a third dry year."

Mandatory 15% conservation is still in effect locally, and residents are asked to continue reducing their water usage by decreasing outdoor irrigation, which accounts for approximately 60% of household water consumption, according to Zone 7 officials.

Customers of California Water Service, Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton are advised to check Zone 7's drought page at www.zone7water.com/drought for the latest drought information and city-specific water use restrictions.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Zone 7 receives increased water allocation for 2022; mandatory conservation still in effect

State officials approve 15% allocation, up from 0% decree in December

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 26, 2022, 1:30 pm

Zone 7 Water Agency announced last week that an increased water allocation of 15% will be given for this year from the State Water Project, up from the initial 0% given by state officials last month.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) informed SWP contractors about the change on Jan. 20. Officials from Zone 7, the Tri-Valley's water wholesaler, said in a statement that the increase "provides much-needed relief after the two driest years combined on record."

Approximately 70% of the region's water is bought and imported through the SWP. Last year, Zone 7 received 5% of its allocation and has been relying on the groundwater basin, which holds imported water during wet years that Zone 7 then uses during dry years.

Storms that took place in October and December have since allowed about 380,000 acre-feet of water to be transferred into the San Luis Reservoir, located south of the Delta.

"While this increase in allocation offers some reprieve, it is important to keep our eyes on the ball," General Manager Valerie Pryor said. "This does not mean we are out of the severe drought by any means."

With the Tri-Valley already having dry conditions in January, Pryor said "we don't know what the rest of the year has in store," and that residents "must continue to conserve as we proactively plan for a third dry year."

Mandatory 15% conservation is still in effect locally, and residents are asked to continue reducing their water usage by decreasing outdoor irrigation, which accounts for approximately 60% of household water consumption, according to Zone 7 officials.

Customers of California Water Service, Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton are advised to check Zone 7's drought page at www.zone7water.com/drought for the latest drought information and city-specific water use restrictions.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.