Severin speaking to Alamo-Danville artists

Pleasanton artist Charlotte Severin will be the featured speaker next month at the meeting of the Alamo Danville Artists' Society. Severin, who teaches Art Made Easy classes for the city of Pleasanton, will give a demonstration on painting snow on a full-sized sheet of yupo paper.

Severin recalled staying at Yosemite Valley Lodge in mid-December on a painting trip with a friend. On their first afternoon, they painted the outdoor scene from the comfort of their room.

"We had a view out of the lodge on the edge of the meadow, by the Merced River," Severin said. "Then it snowed all night and changed our view completely."

Her paintings from the second day illustrate the drastic change of scenery plus how she effectively painted the new-fallen snow.

Severin, who is a signature member of the California Watercolor Association, has had more than 30 solo shows and had led painting trips throughout California and overseas.