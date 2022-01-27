Welcome the Year of the Tiger this weekend

Everyone is invited to welcome the Year of the Tiger at a free Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, presented by Livermore Arts at the Bankhead Plaza in front of the theater in downtown Livermore.

XiaoPei Dance and Kung Fu Dragon will perform, plus there will be light refreshments, lantern making for children, and a mini-workshop in Chinese calligraphy with the chance to write a spring couplet for the Lunar New Year.

People can also stop at a festive altar to offer gifts such as fruit, flowers or money for good tidings of health and prosperity in the upcoming year.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Jan. 29).

The schedule is as follows: