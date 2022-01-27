News

Welcome the Year of the Tiger this weekend

Lunar New Year Celebration taking place at Bankhead Plaza

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

The dragon dance was popular at the last Lunar New Year celebration at Bankhead Plaza. (Photo courtesy of Livermore Arts)

Everyone is invited to welcome the Year of the Tiger at a free Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, presented by Livermore Arts at the Bankhead Plaza in front of the theater in downtown Livermore.

XiaoPei Dance will help usher in the Year of the Tiger. (Photo courtesy of Livermore Arts)

XiaoPei Dance and Kung Fu Dragon will perform, plus there will be light refreshments, lantern making for children, and a mini-workshop in Chinese calligraphy with the chance to write a spring couplet for the Lunar New Year.

People can also stop at a festive altar to offer gifts such as fruit, flowers or money for good tidings of health and prosperity in the upcoming year.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Jan. 29).

The schedule is as follows:

11 a.m.: Introduction

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: XiaoPei Dance

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Chūnlián Spring Couplet Demonstration

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Kung Fu Dragon

1:45 p.m.: Conclusion

The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St. in Livermore.

