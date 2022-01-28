News

Contra Costa County courts extend pause on new jury trials

Officials hope to resume normal trial proceedings Feb. 7

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 1:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Superior Court announced an extension of its jury trial suspension, which was set to end today, meaning that new jury trials will continue to be suspended for an additional week, through Feb. 4.

"The Court hopes to resume full operations on February 7, 2022, but the current risk of continued exposure and spread of the new COVID-19 variant continues to be too great for those who work for or at the Court, access court facilities, and appear in courtrooms (including those who are detained in county jail or live in congregant care facilities)," the announcement from the court stated.

The court's announcement cites an uptick in COVID infections and required isolation and quarantine measures "among court personnel, attorneys, litigants and other court users" as the reason for the suspension of jury trials that went into effect in late December.

The original suspension of jury trials, and the extension, do not affect trials that were already underway as of Dec. 27, the day the suspension went into effect, according to court officials.

The new announcement means that court officials are now hoping to resume full operations by Feb. 7, rather than this Monday (Jan. 31), but cites a current risk of the spread of COVID-19 that "continues to be too great for those who work for or at the Court, access court facilities, and appear in courtrooms (including those who are detained in county jail or live in congregant care facilities)."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Despite the extended suspension of jury trials, all other court operations are set to continue without interruptions, according to the court announcement.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Contra Costa County courts extend pause on new jury trials

Officials hope to resume normal trial proceedings Feb. 7

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 1:09 pm

The Contra Costa County Superior Court announced an extension of its jury trial suspension, which was set to end today, meaning that new jury trials will continue to be suspended for an additional week, through Feb. 4.

"The Court hopes to resume full operations on February 7, 2022, but the current risk of continued exposure and spread of the new COVID-19 variant continues to be too great for those who work for or at the Court, access court facilities, and appear in courtrooms (including those who are detained in county jail or live in congregant care facilities)," the announcement from the court stated.

The court's announcement cites an uptick in COVID infections and required isolation and quarantine measures "among court personnel, attorneys, litigants and other court users" as the reason for the suspension of jury trials that went into effect in late December.

The original suspension of jury trials, and the extension, do not affect trials that were already underway as of Dec. 27, the day the suspension went into effect, according to court officials.

The new announcement means that court officials are now hoping to resume full operations by Feb. 7, rather than this Monday (Jan. 31), but cites a current risk of the spread of COVID-19 that "continues to be too great for those who work for or at the Court, access court facilities, and appear in courtrooms (including those who are detained in county jail or live in congregant care facilities)."

Despite the extended suspension of jury trials, all other court operations are set to continue without interruptions, according to the court announcement.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.