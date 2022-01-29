News

Crash investigation closes freeway lanes, halts BART service just west of Tri-Valley

Truck goes through BART fence on I-580; suspicious device found in area

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash with injuries that left Interstate 580 closed and stopped BART train service just west of the West Dublin-Pleasanton Station on Saturday, authorities said.

Truck crashed through fence between I-580 and the BART tracks on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of BART)

The CHP incidents website stated the crash first occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday and resulted in a Ford F-350 truck crashing through the freeway fence and coming to rest near the BART tracks east of Eden Canyon Road.

The crash caused significant traffic backups on both sides of the freeway well into the afternoon and halted BART train service between Castro Valley and the Tri-Valley.

CHP Bay Area officials then tweeted early Saturday afternoon that a suspicious device had been found inside a Chevrolet Tahoe on I-580 east of Eden Canyon Road, prompting a response from an Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad and leading to all traffic being diverted off the freeway. It was not immediately clear whether the Chevy Tahoe was involved in the initial collision.

BART had reported that train service was temporarily restored through the area before it had to be halted again due to the discovery of a suspicious device in the Tahoe.

The CHP statewide incidents website reported that the crash scene was cleared and the BART fence repaired just after 3:10 p.m. Saturday, but CHP-Dublin and BART officials had not confirmed a local status update since about 2:55 p.m.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

