Community Briefs: Gun safety forum | County supes' Lunar New Year celebration | Town Talks on arts and recreation | San Ramon committee openings

Virtual gun safety forum
State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is set to host a virtual community forum on gun safety this week, alongside Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) advocates DaVonne Bogan and Shannon Watts.
"Every day in America, lives are cut short by senseless acts of gun violence," Bauer-Kahan said in the announcement for the event. "Our children are growing up in a world where they regularly see mass shootings on the news and wonder if their school or community might be next. We have to act to create a world free from gun violence."
The virtual community forum is scheduled for this Wednesday (Feb. 2) from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting information will be sent on the day of the event to those who RSVP.
Questions can be sent to the panelists ahead of time by emailing [email protected] with the subject line "Gun Safety".
County's Lunar New Year and AAPI celebration
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set to host an inaugural Lunar New Year celebration this Tuesday (Feb. 1), aimed at celebrating and showcasing the county's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) population.
"We want to recognize one of the most important celebrations for our Asian and Pacific Islander communities and dismiss monolithic stereotypes by featuring the diversity in our Asian communities," Board Chair Karen Mitchoff said in the announcement.
The virtual event is set to feature speakers Susun Kim, executive director of the Contra Costa Family Justice Center, and professor Kent Wong, director of the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center -- as well as music, dance and other cultural highlights.
Festivities are set to be livestreamed here.
Town Talks with Mayor Arnerich
Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to host a discussion on opportunities to participate in the town's recreation, arts and community services.
Topics on the table include the town's senior programs, arts district, and the upcoming Recreation Expo and Open House.
The event will mark Arnerich's second as recently appointed mayor, carrying on the tradition of the monthly talks established by his predecessor Renee Morgan.
This month's Town Talks is set for 9 a.m. Friday (Feb. 4) via Zoom. More information is available here.
San Ramon Open Space Advisory Committee and Teen Council seats
The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants for seats on its Teen Council and its Open Space Advisory Committee.
The city is seeking to fill 16 regular positions and two alternate positions on the Teen Council, with applications open through 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.
The council consists of 17 members who are appointed by the council, and provide insight and feedback to the city and relevant departments about the city's programming for teens, as well as advocating for issues that are important to their peers and helping to plan teen-centered city activities.
Applications are open to high school students interested in leadership and peer advocacy. The application requires uploading a one-page resume, a reference letter, and a student ID card.
The city is also seeking one alternate member for a two-year term on its Open Space Advisory Committee. Members of this committee are tasked with advising the City Council on funding and preserving open spaces, seeking community input, as well as developing and making recommendations for conservation based on a priority property list.
The application for the alternate seat on the Open Space Advisory Council is set to be open until the position is filled.
