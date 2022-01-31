Danville to consider establishing no limits on Town Council campaign contributions

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would establish no limits on campaign contributions in council elections, in the wake of recent state legislation that would be the default precedent otherwise.

Assembly Bill 571 in 2019, which went into effect this month, sets a default, statewide campaign contribution limit to local jurisdictions if those jurisdictions don't already have campaign contribution limits in place.

Town staff are advising that the council vote on one option at their disposal, which is to adopt an ordinance explicitly stating that there are no limits on town council campaign contributions.

"Adoption of the ordinance would have the effect of continuing the status quo in Danville," city attorney Robert Ewing wrote in a staff report to the council. "The town has not previously had any limits on campaign contributions to council candidates and would not in the future."

The report added that paperwork and transparency requirements would also remain as they have been in the past under the ordinance.