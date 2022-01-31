News

San Ramon: Commission to talk parking for planned hotel

Revised design would eliminate 4-story garage in favor of ground-level, basement parking

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Project site for the proposed 90-room Hampton Inn and Suites at 2231 Omega Road. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

San Ramon Planning Commissioners are set Tuesday for a study session to review the revised concept development plan for parking at a hotel proposed to be built near San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Deerwood Road.

The commission voted to approve the development of a four-story, 90-guest room Hampton Inn hotel on 1.2 acres at 2231 Omega Road in 2019, including 164 parking spaces that were primarily set to primarily be housed in a four-story structure on the property. Last December, the applicant, Gerald Goldbach of Fortune Architects, submitted the concept development plan review application for revisions to the parking design.

The revised design would replace the four-story parking structure, which was also set to house a pool, with 40 parking spaces in a new basement level below the hotel, and 64 spaces at surface level. This would mean reducing the total number of parking spaces by 17, or 14% of the 121 spaces required under the previously approved plan.

Additionally, the revised plan includes a screen wall with decorative openings around the surface-level parking lot. Plans for the hotel itself would remain the same otherwise, according to city staff.

Commissioners are set to hear the staff report on the item, listen to public comment and offer feedback to the applicant and staff at the upcoming meeting.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 1) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business, commissioners are set to hear a housing legislation update from assistant city planner Salmana Shah.

