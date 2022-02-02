Contra Costa college board places Chancellor Reece on leave for second time

Trustees at the Contra Costa Community College District voted in a special meeting Wednesday to place Chancellor Bryan Reece on paid administrative leave because of undisclosed "personnel matters."
Marking the second time Reece has been put on leave by the board since September, this latest ouster comes as the district contends with legal challenges and allegations against the second-year chancellor, including a lawsuit from Reece's predecessor, former interim chancellor Eugene Huff.
The Governing Board met for a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and recessed to closed session at approximately 2:06 p.m.
Trustees returned to open session at 4:02 p.m., when Board President Judy Walters reported that the board had voted 5-0 to place Reece on paid administrative leave and executive vice chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh being appointed as acting chancellor, effective immediately.
This is Mehdizadeh's second time being appointed as acting chancellor, following a two-week-plus stint when the board previously voted 3-2 to place Reece on paid administrative leave on Sept. 14, citing undisclosed personnel matters, before another 3-2 vote reinstated Reece on Oct. 1.
District officials have said policy prohibits them from divulging further details about the personnel matters involved.
Reece has been the center of a number of controversies in the district since taking the reins in November 2020, including allegations of bid-rigging and accusations of interfering in the district's internal investigations, in a memo from private investigators as well as a public records lawsuit filed by three district cabinet members, two of whom have been on paid administrative leave from their positions for months, including Huff.
