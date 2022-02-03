Danville council approves campaign ordinance specifying no donation limits

The Danville Town Council on Tuesday passed a local campaign finance limit ordinance with a twist. The limit is no limit.

"It's a little unusual to have an ordinance that says you're not doing anything, but we'll explain that in a minute," said city attorney Rob Ewing while introducing the ordinance.

Since 2021, when California's Assembly Bill 571 went into effect -- establishing $4,900 campaign contributions limits for candidates in local races in which local limits weren't already in place -- cities have been crafting their own limits to suit their communities.

Danville has never had local campaign spending limits and was leaning toward preparing to align local elections with the new state law, Ewing said. Then someone on staff realized there was a provision in the new state law allowing Danville to avoid limits by passing an ordinance specifying there would be no limits.

Having no limits means less paperwork for candidates and less work for the city clerk. Crafting a new ordinance with real contribution limits would also shift the city into an oversight role, instead of the Fair Political Practices Commission, something Ewing said isn't feasible in a smaller jurisdiction like Danville.