Open Heart Kitchen serves record number of meals in 2021

2021 was a record-setting year for Open Heart Kitchen as the Tri-Valley nonprofit served its highest number of meals ever -- 2,033,379 -- to those in need in the area.

Executive Director Heather Greaux noted that the nonprofit's prepared meals and grocery care package distribution programs were especially vital last year for community members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever -- especially for people who are unhoused, families and seniors living on a tight budget," she said in a statement. "Our clients are continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic and it's critical that we continue to provide nutritious food to these vulnerable populations."

"We aim to provide the most nutritious food possible to improve people's health and well-being and we have revised our menus to offer a variety of entrees that reflect the culture of our clients," Greaux added. "When people are facing hunger, it's much harder to make healthy food choices, but they can always count on Open Heart Kitchen."

As part of its response during the pandemic, the nonprofit expanded its "Street Outreach Program" to deliver hot meals and bagged breakfasts to unhoused people six days a week -- an effort that feeds about 65 people among 17 locations.