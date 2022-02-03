News

Open Heart Kitchen serves record number of meals in 2021

'Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever'

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 10:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

2021 was a record-setting year for Open Heart Kitchen as the Tri-Valley nonprofit served its highest number of meals ever -- 2,033,379 -- to those in need in the area.

Executive Director Heather Greaux noted that the nonprofit's prepared meals and grocery care package distribution programs were especially vital last year for community members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever -- especially for people who are unhoused, families and seniors living on a tight budget," she said in a statement. "Our clients are continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic and it's critical that we continue to provide nutritious food to these vulnerable populations."

"We aim to provide the most nutritious food possible to improve people's health and well-being and we have revised our menus to offer a variety of entrees that reflect the culture of our clients," Greaux added. "When people are facing hunger, it's much harder to make healthy food choices, but they can always count on Open Heart Kitchen."

As part of its response during the pandemic, the nonprofit expanded its "Street Outreach Program" to deliver hot meals and bagged breakfasts to unhoused people six days a week -- an effort that feeds about 65 people among 17 locations.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Open Heart Kitchen "Hot Meal Program" continues to provide meals free-of-charge Mondays through Fridays from 1-3 p.m. at the Robert Livermore Community Center, along with the "Senior Meals Program" at the senior centers in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin.

With plans underway for the start of construction on its Vineyard 2.0 project, Open Heart Kitchen last April moved its production kitchen to Danville temporarily until the new kitchen and dining room at the Vineyard 2.0 site on North Livermore Avenue in Livermore is complete.

Set to get off the ground this spring, the Vineyard 2.0 project includes permanent, supportive housing and other services such as temporary overnight shelter, mailboxes, showers, laundry and free hot meals provided by Open Heart Kitchen, according to development director Denise Bridges.

"We couldn't achieve this level of service without the support of our donors and volunteers," Bridges said. "As we enter into a new year, we are full of gratitude and re-energized to help those facing food insecurity. The generosity of individuals, funders, and businesses in this region leads to more people being helped. With our new kitchen and dining room at Vineyard 2.0, we will have the flexibility to meet future needs."

To learn more about the nonprofit's programs, visit openheartkitchen.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Open Heart Kitchen serves record number of meals in 2021

'Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever'

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 10:10 pm

2021 was a record-setting year for Open Heart Kitchen as the Tri-Valley nonprofit served its highest number of meals ever -- 2,033,379 -- to those in need in the area.

Executive Director Heather Greaux noted that the nonprofit's prepared meals and grocery care package distribution programs were especially vital last year for community members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ensuring access to nutritious food is more important than ever -- especially for people who are unhoused, families and seniors living on a tight budget," she said in a statement. "Our clients are continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic and it's critical that we continue to provide nutritious food to these vulnerable populations."

"We aim to provide the most nutritious food possible to improve people's health and well-being and we have revised our menus to offer a variety of entrees that reflect the culture of our clients," Greaux added. "When people are facing hunger, it's much harder to make healthy food choices, but they can always count on Open Heart Kitchen."

As part of its response during the pandemic, the nonprofit expanded its "Street Outreach Program" to deliver hot meals and bagged breakfasts to unhoused people six days a week -- an effort that feeds about 65 people among 17 locations.

The Open Heart Kitchen "Hot Meal Program" continues to provide meals free-of-charge Mondays through Fridays from 1-3 p.m. at the Robert Livermore Community Center, along with the "Senior Meals Program" at the senior centers in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin.

With plans underway for the start of construction on its Vineyard 2.0 project, Open Heart Kitchen last April moved its production kitchen to Danville temporarily until the new kitchen and dining room at the Vineyard 2.0 site on North Livermore Avenue in Livermore is complete.

Set to get off the ground this spring, the Vineyard 2.0 project includes permanent, supportive housing and other services such as temporary overnight shelter, mailboxes, showers, laundry and free hot meals provided by Open Heart Kitchen, according to development director Denise Bridges.

"We couldn't achieve this level of service without the support of our donors and volunteers," Bridges said. "As we enter into a new year, we are full of gratitude and re-energized to help those facing food insecurity. The generosity of individuals, funders, and businesses in this region leads to more people being helped. With our new kitchen and dining room at Vineyard 2.0, we will have the flexibility to meet future needs."

To learn more about the nonprofit's programs, visit openheartkitchen.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.