State corrections department dismantling death row at San Quentin Prison

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday the agency has already begun the process of phasing out death row at San Quentin State Prison in Marin County.

In the coming weeks, the department will be proposing regulations to expand the Condemned Inmate Transfer Pilot Program, which was implemented in January 2020, according to Vicky Waters, CDCR special advisor and assistant secretary of communications.

The program allows inmates on death row to voluntarily transfer to other California prisons for job placement opportunities. Transfers for people on death row are reviewed by the CDCR's Institutional Classification Committees and take into account an inmate's security level, their behavior, and other safety concerns.

As of last Friday, the pilot program has already helped transfer 116 death row male inmates from San Quentin to other maximum security prisons throughout the state. Additionally, eight death row female inmates from the Central California Women's Facility have been transferred to other housing units at the prison under the pilot program, Waters said.

The program was created after voters approved November 2016's Proposition 66, which changed the way state courts can challenge death penalty convictions.