Two Danville students make top 3 in DeSaulnier's App Challenge

Chan from SRVHS second for Swype Words; Diablo Vista's Singh third with SmartHomework Planner

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 1:07 am 0
The honorees in U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's annual Congressional App Challenge included Danville students in second and third places, with a Walnut Creek student taking first place.

"It was such a pleasure reviewing all of the creative apps developed by students across Contra Costa this year," DeSaulnier said.

Jason Chan of San Ramon Valley High School took second place in the challenge, for an app aimed at promoting typing efficiency, called Swype Words.

Diablo Vista Middle School student Adhyayan Singh came in third, for an app aimed at helping students calculate and monitor their grades, called SmartHomework Planner.

First place went to Seth Raphael of Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek, for an app called LinkJoin, which serves as a management and organization platform for virtual meetings, meant for use by educators, students, and other organizations.

"I am always impressed by the ingenuity and skill demonstrated by students in our district and congratulate this year's winner, Seth," DeSaulnier said. "In our increasingly digital world, his app can make the lives of both hardworking students and teachers easier."

The winners were selected by a panel of three judges with expertise in education and STEM.

This year marks DeSaulnier's seventh participating in the Congressional App Challenge, which was established in 2014, with the goal of promoting education and interest in STEM amongst young people.

