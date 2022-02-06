Local nonprofit Hively announces sudden leadership change

"We'd like to thank Kelly O'Lague for the years of service to Hively, for building deep relationships in the community, and for serving the families in the Tri-Valley area," Hively officials said in the statement, adding that Hekl would lead while the board "identifies the person to fuel our next phase of impact."

"I have been dedicated to the Hively mission for years," Hekl said in Hively's email. "I am in awe of how the organization has grown and the impact in the community. The Hively staff is the life blood of the organization and they are dedicated to continue to provide the programs and services that help families thrive."

Mary Hekl, a Pleasanton resident who served on the Hively Board of Directors for the past four years, started in the role of interim CEO on Tuesday, and the nonprofit publicly acknowledged the leadership change and departure of CEO Kelly O'Lague in its monthly email update on Thursday.

Pleasanton-based child and family support nonprofit Hively is in the midst of an apparently abrupt leadership transition, appointing an interim CEO last week after the departure of its now-former top executive.

Citing more than 20 years of experience in "people operations" at companies including Marriott, Google, Ellie Mae and Zymergen, her bio on the Hively website states Hekl's "professional passion is creating great places to work for employees and helping companies thrive."

Hekl, who lives in Pleasanton with her family, serves as an alternate member on the city's Parks and Recreation Commission and also sits on the Bay Area Children's Theatre Board of Directors.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, Hively also has locations in Oakland, Fremont and San Leandro to serve its family clients. The nonprofit marked the soft launch of its new Hively Family Resource Center in Dublin last month under O'Lague's leadership.

"And the need from our families and community has never been greater," she said. "Hively provides trainings, diaper distributions, book clubs, listening sessions while providing childcare subsidies through our county contracts and supporting childcare providers. All of that will continue into the future."

Hekl, whose professional background is in human resources, told the Weekly that her goal during this leadership transition -- as well as that of the board and staff -- is to make sure the nonprofit is able to continue providing services and programs to children and families in need.

After taking over as CEO in January 2018, O'Lague (then known professionally as Kelly O'Lague Dulka) guided the Tri-Valley's Child Care Links through its merger with the San Leandro-based Family Service Counseling and Community Resource Center in July 2019. The nonprofit rebranded as Hively one month later.

O'Lague, whose background is as a licensed clinical social worker, has been a well-known leader in community service in the area for years, including for her time as executive director of the now-defunct Tri-Valley YMCA and vice president of youth development for the YMCA of the East Bay, as well as her involvement with Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative.

"It is Hively's policy to not comment about personnel changes and we remain true to the organization's mission to provide resources and support to ensure that everyone in our community can thrive," Hekl told the Weekly in declining to elaborate about the timeline and circumstances of O'Lague's departure.

Meanwhile, questions remain about the quietly announced departure of O'Lague, who had led Hively -- and its prior iteration, Child Care Links, before its merger and rebranding -- since 2018 .

Pleasanton Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin, who is employed by Hively as office manager, declined to comment about the leadership transition, deferring to the management team at the nonprofit.

During O'Lague's tenure, Hively was honored as Assembly District 16's Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan in October 2020, with particular recognition for its efforts during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

