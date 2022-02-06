News

Man sentenced to 66 months in prison after admitting to bank fraud

Crimes included illicit purchases in Walnut Creek using stolen identities

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 6, 2022, 8:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Concord man was sentenced last week in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to 66 months in prison for bank fraud, identity theft and mail theft from 2019 to 2021, including fraudulent purchases in Walnut Creek.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced the sentencing of 38-year-old Jason Blackard, who pleaded guilty in October.

In his plea agreement, Blackard admitted to the crimes, which included him impersonating a U.S. Postal employee to pick up mail at a relay box at the corner of Sacramento Street and Powell Street in San Francisco. Blackard admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to steal mail from the relay box.

Blackard further admitted that he engaged in seven more crimes in the ensuing two years, including stealing the identities of several people to open loans and write checks to buy big ticket items.

Blackard admitted to fraudulently purchasing two automobiles and a new speedboat from dealerships in Chico, Ripon and Vacaville. He also admitted using stolen identities to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise from large retailers in Walnut Creek, Redding and Chico.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Blackard's fraud and theft caused losses in excess of $134,000 to identifiable banks, retailers, and individuals. In his plea agreement, Blackard agreed that the total intended losses to his victims exceeded $250,000.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man sentenced to 66 months in prison after admitting to bank fraud

Crimes included illicit purchases in Walnut Creek using stolen identities

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 6, 2022, 8:30 pm

A Concord man was sentenced last week in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to 66 months in prison for bank fraud, identity theft and mail theft from 2019 to 2021, including fraudulent purchases in Walnut Creek.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced the sentencing of 38-year-old Jason Blackard, who pleaded guilty in October.

In his plea agreement, Blackard admitted to the crimes, which included him impersonating a U.S. Postal employee to pick up mail at a relay box at the corner of Sacramento Street and Powell Street in San Francisco. Blackard admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to steal mail from the relay box.

Blackard further admitted that he engaged in seven more crimes in the ensuing two years, including stealing the identities of several people to open loans and write checks to buy big ticket items.

Blackard admitted to fraudulently purchasing two automobiles and a new speedboat from dealerships in Chico, Ripon and Vacaville. He also admitted using stolen identities to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise from large retailers in Walnut Creek, Redding and Chico.

Blackard's fraud and theft caused losses in excess of $134,000 to identifiable banks, retailers, and individuals. In his plea agreement, Blackard agreed that the total intended losses to his victims exceeded $250,000.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.