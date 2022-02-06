Man sentenced to 66 months in prison after admitting to bank fraud

A Concord man was sentenced last week in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to 66 months in prison for bank fraud, identity theft and mail theft from 2019 to 2021, including fraudulent purchases in Walnut Creek.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced the sentencing of 38-year-old Jason Blackard, who pleaded guilty in October.

In his plea agreement, Blackard admitted to the crimes, which included him impersonating a U.S. Postal employee to pick up mail at a relay box at the corner of Sacramento Street and Powell Street in San Francisco. Blackard admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to steal mail from the relay box.

Blackard further admitted that he engaged in seven more crimes in the ensuing two years, including stealing the identities of several people to open loans and write checks to buy big ticket items.

Blackard admitted to fraudulently purchasing two automobiles and a new speedboat from dealerships in Chico, Ripon and Vacaville. He also admitted using stolen identities to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise from large retailers in Walnut Creek, Redding and Chico.