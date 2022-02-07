Danville considers creating new Bicycle Advisory Committee

The town of Danville could be on the way to launching a new advisory committee as one component of its recently adopted Bicycle Master Plan (BMP).

Town staff are recommending that councilmembers form a Bicycle Advisory Committee by July 1, with recruitment beginning in the middle of next month, in alignment with the recruitment and application process for the town's eight commissions and committees. The Town Council is set to discuss the concept during a special meeting this Tuesday.

The proposal comes from work staff have been doing on implementing the town's master plan, which was adopted last July, and includes the recommendation of an advisory committee as part of the evaluation and accountability arm of the plan.

"It is envisioned that this body would represent the interests of bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation issues and to advise on the development of project and programmatic initiatives recommended in the BMP," according to the staff report from assistant town manager Tai J. Williams and transportation manager Andrew Dillard.

Based on research into similar committees formed for similar initiatives elsewhere, staff are recommending that the committee consist of five members, "representing a diverse cross-section of demographics and bicycling interests such as seniors, youths, families, commuters, advocates, recreationalists (i.e., road and mountain bike cyclists), and merchants interested in fostering and enhancing bicycling in Danville."