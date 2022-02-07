Livermore-Amador Symphony presenting 'Brilliance of Youth'

Livermore-Amador Symphony's next concert, "The Brilliance of Youth," will take place next Saturday (Feb. 12) at Livermore's Bankhead Theater.

Music director Lara Webber will conduct the concert, which includes George Walker's "Lyric for Strings" and Edvard Grieg's "Holberg Suite." American composer George Walker was the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

The concert will feature special performances by violinists Dustin Breshears and Valery Breshears, and pianist Celicia Thendean, winners of the symphony's Competition for Young Musicians. Teen jazz band Element 116, under the direction of Matt Finders, will perform during intermission.

Thirteen-year-old Thendean, of Pleasanton, will perform Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto in A Minor, 1st movement. She began piano lessons at age 5 and has won numerous prizes in solo competitions, including international contests.

She is enrolled in the San Francisco Conservatory of Music pre-college program studying cello under Eric Sung. Besides playing piano, she enjoys math and reading, and playing cello and oboe.