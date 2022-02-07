City Council poised to finalize San Ramon Walking District Plan

Staff said that it "dovetails with the Parks, Trails, Open Space and Recreation Master Plan, and aligns and coordinates with the City's Bicycle Master Plan, the Iron Horse Trail Bicycle Pedestrian Corridor Concept Plan, and Bishop Ranch's CityWalk Master Plan."

The plan for the district offers a map of existing infrastructure that promotes or prevents walking, and leverages other private and public developments aimed at expanding walkabilty in the city, which serve as the groundwork for recommendations and guidelines for the plan's implementation.

The walking district was kicked off by grassroots efforts from citizens, according to staff, with initial vision having been expanded upon to include the city's burgeoning downtown area, referred to as the "City Core".

"Walkability creates a sense of place and is a key component for how some people define quality of life," according to the staff report from community development director Debbie Chamberlain and planning services manager Lauren Barr. "In addition to being an amenity for community members to visit and use, the planned housing within the City Core makes it an identifiable district that draws people who desire a walkable lifestyle."

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider moving forward with its long-discussed Walking District Plan in a resolution Tuesday that would formally adopt the plan, with some changes made to address community feedback brought forth by the city's Planning and Community Services commissions.

Staff are asking the council for direction on how to implement the state-mandated cap, or, if the council decides to implement its own limit locally, how to ensure enforcement of that limit, a task that falls into the hands of localities that adopt their own limits. Staff are set to prepare an ordinance based on the council's recommendations, to be adopted at a future meeting.

Assembly Bill 571, which went into effect at the start of this year, requires that localities without existing campaign finance ordinances implement the state's cap on campaign contributions by default, which is $4,900 per donor per election. Up until now, San Ramon has had no limit on campaign contributions for City Council races.

* City staff are asking the council for direction on campaign contribution limits, following the passage of a new state law last year, in a special meeting ahead of their regular meeting Tuesday.

* Councilmembers are set to continue discussions on a resolution that would restrict parking without a permit in the area around Fuschia, Azalea and Pearlgrass lanes, near Pearlgrass Court.

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss and vote on the resolution to adopt the walking district plan at their regular meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 8) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here .

City Council poised to finalize San Ramon Walking District Plan

Also: Campaign contribution limits, parking in Pearlgrass Court area