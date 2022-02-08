Black History Month happenings in the Tri-Valley

According to the Alameda County Library -- which provides services for the Dublin Library -- the theme for Black History Month this year selected by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History is health and wellness. Their suggested readings include titles that align with the theme, including "The Body Is Not An Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love" and "Black Girls Must Die Exhausted," the first novel in a three-book series about modern womanhood and overcoming adversity.

Among the many books highlighted by the Livermore and Pleasanton libraries are both modern and classic works, including the young adult novel "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, "Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer" by Amanda Lucidon, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

Tri-Valley libraries have hit the ground running with their planned events. In Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin, the libraries have shared on their websites reading suggestions for all ages that recognize Black authors and storytelling.

While a number of events have already occurred within the first two weeks of the month, there are several more to come through Feb. 28.

At Foothill High School, the Black Student Union members are also engaging their peers in Black History through trivia. On Instagram, the group posted that each Wednesday in February, they will play Black History Jeopardy! during their regular meeting times.

For teens, the three branches in Livermore are also hosting a program called "Blind Date With a Book," which includes a display with books wrapped in paper with keywords written on the covers, giving readers clues about the genre and tone of the books. This program is intended to introduce readers to Black authors that they might not be familiar with, according to the library's website.

Throughout the entire month of February, the Livermore Library is offering "Take & Make" craft kits for children inspired by Black inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs. A different craft will be available at the Civic Center, Rincon and Springtown locations to encourage community members to visit each branch. They're also providing craft kits for teens, featuring a spa face mask kit inspired by Black inventor and beauty entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker.

The Pleasanton Library Book Club has also introduced "Lakewood" by Megan Giddings, NPR's Book of the Year in 2020, as its selected reading for the month of March. The novel explores moral dilemmas that working-class families face and the horror that has been forced on Black bodies in the name of science, according to its online description.

On Feb. 24, the Livermore Library will host a special virtual presentation by Destiny Muhammad, Harpist from the Hood, about jazz music, the origins of the harp and the African American jazz harp legacy.

Black music is also being celebrated in the Tri-Valley this Black History Month. Earlier this month, the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton hosted a "Blues in the Night" event featuring Black female blues vocalist Tia Carroll. Next week, the Firehouse is set to welcome Nigerian percussionist, songwriter and educator Onye Onyemaechi for a solo drum performance.

On Feb. 19, the Pleasanton Library Film Club is set to host a virtual discussion about the documentary film, "I Am Not Your Negro" which takes "a kaleidoscopic journey through the life and mind of James Baldwin." Registration is required for the event and the club encourages those interested to view the film prior to the discussion, which is available on the library's streaming service, Kanopy.

For the past two years, in the face of health concerns and pandemic restrictions, social media has been an essential medium used by many local organizations to interact and share information. The Dublin High School Black Student Union is using its Instagram to creatively share Black History facts through its "28 Days of Dreamers" series. Each day in February, the group posts a photo of a Black iconic figure with a caption that describes who they are and their impact on Black culture and society as a whole.

All month long, visitors to Livermore's Civic Center Library branch can view a Black History Month Art Exhibit in collaboration with Art of the African Diaspora, a community of artists and art lovers based out of the Richmond Art Center and representing artists throughout the greater Bay Area. The exhibit features the work of seven artists including Xan Blood Walker, Ron Calime, Chuck Harlins, Saida Hogan Nassirruddin, Mark Sublett and TheArthur Wright and sculptures by local artist Stephanie Thames.

Livermore Library will close out the month with the Encore Players of Livermore and the African American Body of Laboratory Employees (ABLE) performing "Abolitionist Monologues: When Freedom Speaks" inspired by past and present abolitionists.

The Livermore Library is also teaming up with other guests and organizations for some of its upcoming events, including local Black winemakers Phil Long of Longevity Wines and Aaliyah Nitoto of Free Range Flower Winery who will discuss winemaking and their keys to success during the "Speaking of Wine" virtual presentation.

Black History Month happenings in the Tri-Valley

Local libraries, organizations offer a variety of events all month long