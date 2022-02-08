Community Briefs: Join civil grand jury | Teen job fair | John Muir talk | Recreation Expo | Downtown Danville survey deadline

County residents interested in applying have until March 18 to submit applications, which can be obtained here or by calling 925-608-2621.

Jurors receive a stipend, mileage reimbursement, and may have access to parking permits for the courthouse through the city of Martinez.

Jurors are required to be U.S. citizens over 18 who have resided in Contra Costa County for at least one year prior to being selected. Applicants should be prepared to serve for approximately 30 hours per week, and the county advises that those with jobs only apply if they can be released from work for the hours necessary for jury service.

Contra Costa County is seeking applicants for its civil grand jury through the middle of next month. The selection process consists of selecting approximately 75 applicants to be interviewed by superior court judges on the Grand Jury Selection Committee. Of these, the judges will nominate approximately 30 applicants, from whom the final 19 jurors will be selected in a random drawing on June 19.

The survey is one of several measures aimed at informing the community, and soliciting feedback, about updates to the downtown plan, according to town officials.

Danville residents have until Monday (Feb. 14) to weigh in on priorities and concerns about the future of the downtown area. The town's community survey, aimed at soliciting community feedback as officials and staff work to update the current downtown plan, was opened on Jan. 7.

The event is set for Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Community Center. More information is available here .

The town of Danville is inviting residents in the area to their 12th annual Recreation Expo and Open House at the end of the month. The event is aimed at offering a sampling of classes and programs through the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department programming, as well as a sneak peek into upcoming summer programs.

The virtual program is set for 11:30 a.m. next Thursday (Feb. 17) via Zoom. Registration and more information are available here .

While Muir's life and work in California are often central to discussions, especially for California residents, Dailey's talk is set to focus on Muir's worldwide travels, which extended well beyond the state and even the continent.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is set to host Garrett Dailey, attorney and expert on John Muir's life and work, for a virtual discussion next week.

Employers have until Feb. 23 to register for the event, which is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on March 5. More information is available here .

This year's Tri-Valley Teen Job Fair is set for next month at the Dublin Senior Center, in which teens 14 through 19 can explore workshops and meet with potential employers. Teens are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes for the free event, with lunch provided.

Community Briefs: Join civil grand jury | Teen job fair | John Muir talk | Recreation Expo | Downtown Danville survey deadline