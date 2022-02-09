News

County clerk offers extra Valentine's Day weddings

Office plans to schedule twice as many ceremonies as usual this Monday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 9, 2022, 6:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A recent marriage ceremony at the County Clerk's office in Martinez. (Image courtesy of Contra Costa County Clerk's office)

The Contra Costa County Clerk's Office has announced that its staff will be offering additional appointments for wedding ceremonies this Monday (Feb. 14).

"Valentine's Day is always a very popular day for weddings at our office," acting assistant clerk-recorder Laura Wilson said. "We want to accommodate our residents who would like to have their ceremony on this special day, so we opened up additional appointments for wedding ceremonies. The spots are filling up quickly."

The office is planning to officiate 26 ceremonies in total this Valentine's Day, twice as many as they generally open for scheduling each day. All 26 ceremonies are set to be held at the County Clerk's Office in Martinez between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

With COVID-19 protocols continuing to be in place, up to five guests are allowed to join couples getting married in the ceremony room at the Martinez office.

Those interested in appointments for wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day must schedule their plans ahead of time by calling the office, with no walk-in options being offered. Ahead of the ceremony, couples are required to obtain marriage licenses, available here. Fees are $60 for the civil marriage ceremony; $86 for a public marriage license, or $90 for a confidential license.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

More information about marriage licenses and ceremonies in Contra Costa County is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County clerk offers extra Valentine's Day weddings

Office plans to schedule twice as many ceremonies as usual this Monday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 9, 2022, 6:08 pm

The Contra Costa County Clerk's Office has announced that its staff will be offering additional appointments for wedding ceremonies this Monday (Feb. 14).

"Valentine's Day is always a very popular day for weddings at our office," acting assistant clerk-recorder Laura Wilson said. "We want to accommodate our residents who would like to have their ceremony on this special day, so we opened up additional appointments for wedding ceremonies. The spots are filling up quickly."

The office is planning to officiate 26 ceremonies in total this Valentine's Day, twice as many as they generally open for scheduling each day. All 26 ceremonies are set to be held at the County Clerk's Office in Martinez between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

With COVID-19 protocols continuing to be in place, up to five guests are allowed to join couples getting married in the ceremony room at the Martinez office.

Those interested in appointments for wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day must schedule their plans ahead of time by calling the office, with no walk-in options being offered. Ahead of the ceremony, couples are required to obtain marriage licenses, available here. Fees are $60 for the civil marriage ceremony; $86 for a public marriage license, or $90 for a confidential license.

More information about marriage licenses and ceremonies in Contra Costa County is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.