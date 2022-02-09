County clerk offers extra Valentine's Day weddings

The Contra Costa County Clerk's Office has announced that its staff will be offering additional appointments for wedding ceremonies this Monday (Feb. 14).

"Valentine's Day is always a very popular day for weddings at our office," acting assistant clerk-recorder Laura Wilson said. "We want to accommodate our residents who would like to have their ceremony on this special day, so we opened up additional appointments for wedding ceremonies. The spots are filling up quickly."

The office is planning to officiate 26 ceremonies in total this Valentine's Day, twice as many as they generally open for scheduling each day. All 26 ceremonies are set to be held at the County Clerk's Office in Martinez between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

With COVID-19 protocols continuing to be in place, up to five guests are allowed to join couples getting married in the ceremony room at the Martinez office.

Those interested in appointments for wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day must schedule their plans ahead of time by calling the office, with no walk-in options being offered. Ahead of the ceremony, couples are required to obtain marriage licenses, available here. Fees are $60 for the civil marriage ceremony; $86 for a public marriage license, or $90 for a confidential license.