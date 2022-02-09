Tri-Valley Conservancy executive steps down after five months

Land preservation nonprofit Tri-Valley Conservancy now has interim leadership as new Board Chair Lori Souza was appointed as acting executive director effective last month after the sudden resignation of former leader Laura Antrim after roughly five months in the role.

Souza, a longtime Livermore resident and community advocate with seven years of experience on the Conservancy's Board of Directors, said she will serve in the temporary role until a permanent executive director is hired.

"Although this is a disruptive event, we are confident that we will find a suitable replacement in a timely manner and expect to fully meet our obligations and fulfill our responsibilities during this interim leadership period," Souza told the Weekly.

"I spent most of my 40-year career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in operations management, so I feel fully prepared to assume the role of acting executive director," she added.

Antrim announced her resignation to the nonprofit's board effective the end of December, citing unspecified "other career opportunities", according to Souza. The board had tapped Antrim, who had past experience with The Wine Group and BART, as Tri-Valley Conservancy's new executive director in late July to succeed Laura Mercier who retired last summer after 18 years with the nonprofit.